EC sets the ball rolling on Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday reviewed preparations for elections to the Delhi Assembly, the term of which will end on February 22, 2020.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra reviewed the poll preparedness at a meeting attended by District Election officers, Deputy Commissioners of Police and heads of municipalities, read a statement from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh’s office.

In his presentation during the meeting, Mr. Singh informed the Commission of the status of the electoral rolls, electronic voting machines and awareness drives to target low turnout areas, among other things.

The DEOs also gave presentations on the preparations in their districts, while DCPs informed the ECI about the law and order situation in their jurisdiction, the statement further read.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Arora said the Constitution had given the ECI the mandate to conduct free, fair and credible elections. He asked all election officials to conduct “flawless election” in Delhi.

Mr. Lavasa told the election officials to be prompt in their response to complaints received through the ECI’s C-Vigil app and to be attentive to the training on EVM/VVPAT.

“The Commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation. The Commission further directed all the DEOs to ensure provision of assured minimum facilities including ramp of gradient of 1:10 or lower and adequate facility of mobile toilets on locations having more than six polling booths,” the statement read.

Facilities for voters

The ECI asked local bodies to make sure that facilities for voters are made available at all polling stations.

The DEOs were asked to coordinate with local bodies in order to address any deficiencies in facilities. The DEOs were told to monitor the hands-on training on EVM/VVPAT.