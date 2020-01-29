EC serves notice on Thakur; BJP MP Verma likely to get one too

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, over alleged inflammatory statements at a public meeting in Rithala constituency.

At the meeting, Mr. Thakur had called for “shooting down traitors”. The notice also highlighted certain other objectionable statements that were reported by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to the ECI.

Model code violation

“The commission is prima facie of the view that by making aforesaid statements which have the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, you have violated the abovesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct [MCC] and the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notice stated and asked him to respond by January 30, failing which the commission will take action against him without further reference.

Provisions of the MCC highlighted in the notice include clauses which states that no party or candidate should aggravate differences or create mutual hatred among different communities, that criticism of political opponents be confined to their past record and refrain from criticism of all aspects of their private lies, that there be no appeal to caste or communal feelings, that all parties and candidates shall avoid “corrupt practices”.

The notice also cites Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, under which any person, who in connection with elections promotes feelings of enmity or hatred on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language between different classes of citizens, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term extendable to three years, a fine or both.

Controversial remarks

A report by the CEO on inflammatory statements allegedly made by BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma was also received by the ECI, and a show-cause notice will likely be sent to him as well, an official said.

In an interview to a news agency, Mr. Verma said that protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who were opposing the amended Citizenship Act would “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them”. The report submitted by the CEO highlighted these statements regarding Shaheen Bagh as well as a tweet regarding religious places, an official said.