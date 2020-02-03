EC removes South-East Delhi DCP after two firing incidents

The Election Commission on Sunday removed Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal after two incidents of firing took place at the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest sites in the district within three days.

With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, the EC had reviewed preparations, including law and order, on January 31 and appointed a special police observer. The review, though routine, took place a day after a young man shot at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia. On February 1, another firing incident took place at Shaheen Bagh.

“As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal, IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs],” an EC spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that “in view of the ongoing situation”, the EC has put Kumar Gyanesh, a 1997-batch DANIPS officer and the most senior Additional DCP in the district, in charge.

The MHA or Delhi Police Commissioner were asked to send a panel of three names to the poll panel so it could post a replacement.

An EC team, headed by an observer, had visited Shaheen Bagh on Sunday morning and submitted a report to the Commission. The decision to remove the DCP was taken after the report, said sources.