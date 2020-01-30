EC notice to BJP for ad

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the BJP over an advertisement that allegedly made false allegations against the Congress.

The BJP has been asked to respond by Friday and “considering the gravity of the case” the party was asked not to repeat the advertisement till the EC took a decision in the matter.

The EC order said that prima facie, the advertisement had violated the MCC provision against criticism of political parties or workers “based on unverified allegations or distortion”.

It said it had received a complaint from the Congress on Tuesday against the advertisement reading “15 saal Congress ki loot” and “5 saal aapke jhoot”.