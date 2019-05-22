EC, media helping BJP win election, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that the Election Commission and media were helping the BJP win the election by changing the EVMs.

“Jhansi ... Meerut ... Ghazipur..Chandauli ... Saran.. Everywhere in counting centers, machines [EVMs] are being changed. But Election Commission and the so-called media are on knees with folded hands and blindfolded before Modi. The people have voted against Modi, but Election Commission and media together is changing it,” AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. “Across the country, people were catching EVMs being transported in open vehicles near counting centres,” he said.

‘Fear of defeat’

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that news of EVM replacements is coming from across the country, but the media and the BJP are saying it is “fear of defeat”. “We are not afraid of defeat, but of BJP’s filthy conspiracies,” Mr. Singh said.

“BJP is working to change EVMs in many seats of North India. In view of this, we have increased presence of AAP activists outside the South Delhi strongroom. Now, not only in the CCTV room, but AAP workers will be deployed around the strongroom,” AAP national spokesperson and South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha said.

On Monday, AAP had alleged that its political opponents would “attempt to open strongrooms housing EVMs and manipulate or replace the machines” and had requested the EC to increase security at the strongrooms. In the past also, AAP had alleged multiple times that EVMs had been compromised.