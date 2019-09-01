EC drive to allow voters to update details on their own

The Election Commission’s new initiative of Electors Verification Programme (EVP), which aims to update the electoral rolls through participation from citizens, will be launched on September 1, said officials on Saturday.

Through the programme citizens can update and verify details in order to remove “logical errors” like multiple entries and missing names among others, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh.

“We want to empower voters through the EVP by checking data themselves and authenticating the same. Through the programme, citizens will have to make an account on the online portal and check the data available and verify the same. One can tag family members in the same account to verify and update the respective data,” said Mr. Singh.

The EVP will continue till October 15 during which time simultaneous verification will be done by block level officers (BLO) as well, officials said.

Mr. Singh said, “It is a massive programme being undertaken across the country. With the Assembly polls in Delhi due soon, the programme is a golden opportunity for voters to check the data available and verify it themselves to ensure that the corrections are made.”

Revision draft

Mr. Singh said that the summary revision draft will be published after October 15 with the cut-off date being January 1, 2020. The final roll will be published by the first or second week of January, he added.

Both online and offline modes are available for voters to participate in the EVP, officials said.

“While for online, a voter can go to the NSVP website or download the app for registration, for offline methods, citizens can approach the voters’ centres available in each Assembly constituency or visit the CSCs [Common Service Centres]. Each CSC will charge a nominal amount of ₹1 for uploading a document or ₹2 for uploading a photo,” said Mr. Singh.

As of August 31, the number of voters on Delhi’s electoral roll stands at nearly 1.44 crore of which there are over 79 lakh are males, 64 lakh females and 682 from the third gender category.