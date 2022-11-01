EC asks BJP’s Munugode bypoll candidate to explain ₹5.24 crore transfer to 23 bank accounts

Funds were transferred to accounts in Munugode constituency to induce voters, TRS general secretary alleges in a complaint  

Jatin Anand New Delhi
November 01, 2022 01:16 IST

K. Rajagopal Reddy. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Election Commission of India (EC), in a late night development on Sunday, directed K. Rajagopal Reddy, who is contesting the Munugode byelection in Hyderabad, to explain the alleged transfer of ₹5.24 crore from the bank account of a family-owned company to 23 different bank accounts in the run up to the poll.

According to the Commission, the direction followed the receipt of a complaint alleging an attempt at voter inducement by the BJP candidate from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) General Secretary Soma Bharath Kumar. Mr. Reddy had been directed to furnish his reply by 4 p.m. on Monday [October 31]. There was no further information from the EC in this regard.

In the complaint, EC sources said, Mr. Kumar alleged that ₹5.24 crore had been transferred from a State Bank of India (SBI) account in the name of a firm owned by Mr. Reddy’s family on the 14th, 18th and 29 th of October to 23 different persons/companies located in the Munugode Assembly Constituency for alleged voter inducement.

The EC, in addition to demanding an explanation, also directed Mr. Reddy to, in his capacity as someone having transferred the funds, ensure as a “duty”, that this fund was “not used for voter inducement” which was a corrupt practice.

According to EC sources, the Commission clarified that the Model Code of Conduct prohibited any “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law such as the bribing of voters, intimidation and impersonation among others.

The Commission directed Mr. Reddy to clarify his position regarding the allegation to enable it to take the “appropriate decision.”

