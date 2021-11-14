EC appoints 3 electoral roll observers for special summary revision

New Delhi

Qualifying date for draft roll is Jan. 1

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Saturday briefed the electoral roll observers for the ongoing special summary revision (SSR), 2022, of the draft electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three electoral roll observers for the 11 districts of Delhi to monitor the SSR activities in their respective areas and guide the District Electoral Officers. The roll observers will have to submit at least three reports to the ECI during the period of revision.

“During the special summary revision, the electoral roll observer is required to visit each district under his responsibility at least three times. The first visit will be during the receipt of claims and objections, the second during the disposal of claims and objections and the third visit during the finalisation of the electoral roll,” a press note stated.

Madhup Vyas, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Development, was allotted the west, south-west and south-east districts, while Dilraj Kaur, Principal Secretary, PWD, was assigned New Delhi, east, north-east and Shahdara districts. The central, north and north-west districts of Delhi were assigned to Alice Vaz, Secretary, Higher and Technical Education.

Voter awareness drive

Mr. Singh also emphasised the ongoing voter awareness campaign and the special voter registration camps, which will be held across all polling stations on November 27 and 28. Claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls can be made till November 30.

According to the draft roll released on November 1, the total number of electors in the city is 1,47,95,549. A total of 80,88,031 electors are male, 67,06,570 are female; the number of third gender electors stood at 948.

The SSR for the draft roll released on November 1, 2021, was carried out across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. The largest Assembly constituency was Matiala with 4,28,340 electors and the smallest was Delhi Cantonment with 1,10,255.