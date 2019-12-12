Eatery owner beaten to death by customer for refusing to play cards

A 60-year-old eatery owner was beaten to death allegedly by a 24-year-old customer after the victim refused to play cards with the latter in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, the police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested, they said.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Govind alias Golu, a resident of Kashmere Gate, who allegedly killed Chandra Shekhar Kashyap who owned an eatery in the area. The incident was reported on Sunday and the accused was arrested on the same day, the police said.

The officer said that the victim lived in Kashmere Gate earlier and had later shifted to Karawal Nagar but continued to run the eatery known as ‘Shekhar ka dhaba’. The accused would come to the eatery often and play cards with Kashyap, complainant Mohammed Shahid who used to work at the eatery told the police.

Mr. Shahid told the police that on the day of the incident, Mr. Govind had come to the eatery around 5 p.m. and asked Kashyap to play cards with him. After the victim refused to play, an argument broke out between the two. The argument turned violent and both of them hit each other, Mr. Shahid also said. The complainant and a few others intervened and tried to stop the fight. However, during the fight Kashyap had abused Mr. Govind after which he started punching the victim. Mr. Govind hit Kashyap a few times on his head after which the victim lost consciousness. The accused then fled the spot.

The complainant and another employee rushed Kashyap to Aruna Asif Ali Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were then informed about the incident.

The police then registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe by a team comprising Inspector U. Balashankaram and Sub-Inspector Satender Singh was conducted. The accused was subsequently arrested on Sunday night, they said.