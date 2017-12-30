Eateries in popular markets operating without fire safety clearance

Only 400 restaurants, pubs and bars operating in the city have requisite fire safety clearance, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Friday.

The DFS officials told that any commercial premises having less than 50 seats does not need any fire safety No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, a number of restaurants, pubs and bars — majorly in Hauz Khas village and Khan Market — flout fire safety norms by illegally increasing the seating capacity to more than 50.

However, to operate and trade, all restaurants need separate license from the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) or Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and these agencies are authorised to check any of these premises irrespective of number of seats.

“Recently, a team of DFS went on a surprise check at a restaurant in Hauz Khas village where the owner was accommodating more than 50 visitors. Soon, the entire market area got to know about the surprise check and removed extra chairs from their premises,” said G.C. Mishra, DFS director.

According to the DFS, the fire safety NOC is valid for three years after conducting fire safety audit of the premises.

In the Capital, a total of 400 restaurants, pubs and bars have fire safety NOC that includes four in Hauz Khas, four in Khan Market, 114 in Connaught Place, 11 in Rajouri Garden and many others.

The Delhi Fire Service will soon start fresh inspection of food joints at the popular marketplaces that have been running without any fire clearance for years, said Mr. Mishra.

The DFS official added that there should be lessons learnt from the fatal fire in Mumbai on Thursday night. And all concerned licensing authorities should conduct safety audits. Visitors should also come forward and report if there are any fire safety issues in buildings they are visiting.

Narrow lane

Locals at Hauz Khas told that the entry lane to the village area is narrow, a fire engine cannot take a U-turn after getting inside the market area. The only way to come out is to reverse back.

“There are loosely-hung electric wires, unplanned buildings with no emergency exits, narrow lanes, unauthorised parking and unauthorised construction. The worst is that, out of more than 60 eateries, only four have fire safety clearance,” said Satpal Singh, a resident of Hauz Khas village.

The shopkeepers in Khan Market complained that restaurants and bars operating on first floor of the market are not safe. There is a narrow staircase with no emergency exit. The situation becomes more alarming during weekends, when there are huge crowds and the roads are packed with vehicles. Only four out of 40 restaurants, pubs and bars in Khan Market have got clearance, said a shop owner on condition of anonymity.