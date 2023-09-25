East Delhi has suffered due to apathy of govt., agencies: L-G

September 25, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena visited several spots in east Delhi on Sunday and conducted a comprehensive review of infrastructure, such as roads, pavements, parks, and drainage systems, in these areas.

Expressing regret that no civic authority had paid attention to east Delhi for the past serval years, Mr. Saxena instructed officials to begin the repair and beautification works in east Delhi “on a war footing”.

The L-G asked agencies, such as the MCD, PWD, DDA, and DJB, “to sort out jurisdictional issues and ensure that there is no delay in the works”. He said he would go through daily updates about the progress of the works in these areas, “which have suffered due to the government’s apathy”, a Raj Niwas official said.

“No progress report from any agency would be accepted unless it is supported by ‘before and after’ photographs of the same,” the L-G told officials. He was accompanied by several senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (PWD), and MCD Commissioner.

It was the L-G’s second inspection visit since the conclusion of the G-20 Summit. On September 17, he had visited Dwarka and asked the civic agencies to start the revamp work in the sub-city without delay. Mr. Saxena had earlier said the redevelopment projects in the city would continue even after the summit, which was held in Bharat Mandapam from September 9-10.

Starting from Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, which connects north and central Delhi with east and north-east Delhi, the L-G went on to visit several areas, including Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Dilshad Garden, and Karkardooma court complex, where he found heaps of garbage, overflowing drains, and encroachment on public spaces, Raj Niwas said.