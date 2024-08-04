GIFT a SubscriptionGift
East Delhi drain deaths: AAP seeks L-G’s resignation

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:25 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party leader Kuldeep Kumar leading a protest against the Delhi L-G.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kuldeep Kumar leading a protest against the Delhi L-G. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration outside Raj Niwas on Friday over the deaths of a woman and her three-year-old son, who drowned after slipping into a waterlogged drain in east Delhi on July 31.

A day after the incident, the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Centre-controlled Delhi Development Authority (DDA), whose Chairperson is Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, held each other responsible for the maintenance of the drain.

AAP workers marched to Raj Niwas carrying placards and shouting slogans against the DDA but were prevented from reaching the L-G House by the Delhi police. Blaming the deaths on the DDA’s negligence, AAP’s Delhi vice-president and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the L-G had not taken action against the guilty officials, nor had he announced financial help for the victims’ family.

“The BJP tends to protest everywhere, but this time, its leaders ran away because they knew that this was DDA’s drain, which comes directly under the L-G. He will have to take action and register a murder case against the guilty officials,” Mr. Kumar said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was shameful that to “save the Mayor” and the MCD, which is responsible for maintaining the drain, AAP leaders are accusing the L-G of negligence.

Raj Niwas reacted to AAP’s allegations on Friday and accused its leaders of issuing “patently false, deliberately misleading, and blatantly improper” statements. It said that the drain’s total length is 1,350 metres, of which 1,000 metres fall within the MCD’s jurisdiction, and that the incident occurred on the stretch under the civic body’s control.

