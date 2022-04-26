Earthmover triggers panic in Jahangirpuri

April 26, 2022 01:20 IST

No damage caused to the statue: police

An earthmover dismantling the boundary grilles of a statue of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad spread panic among the residents of Jahangirpuri on Monday.

It was later learnt that work to install the national flag, on the directions of the local AAP MLA, had been started.

The work was stopped, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani, adding that the MLA was requested to resume it after the situation in the area normalises.

A beat officer has been directed to keep surveillance on the issue, she said.