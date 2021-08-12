‘Earmark more space for children, creches, diaper-changing stations’

New Delhi

12 August 2021 00:41 IST

Child rights body sends suggestions on MPD-2041 to DDA

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has submitted its suggestions on the Master Plan 2041 to the Delhi Development Authority including, earmarking more spaces for children, more creches to enable women to join the workforce, reconsider land norms for educational institutes, and diaper-changing stations in men’s toilets.

The recommendations made by DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said that the government should build infrastructure, which would facilitate change in people’s mindset in terms of gender roles.

“Toilets in some public places should have diaper changing facilities but not in women’s toilets only. It is time men change their children’s diapers. Master plan must account for it,” one of the suggestions read.

Another recommendation was greater space for children to meet growing demands especially for children homes, hostels, pediatric wards, and colleges.

“Facilities such as creches are key enablers for women to join the workforce. Similarly, availability of sanitary pads and robust disposal systems at public utility places is a key area of focus that the Commission recommends for the Authority,” read another recommendation.

“The DDA should consider these changes and revise its Master Plan to make it a genuinely friendly city for children,” Mr. Kundu said.