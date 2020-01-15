Each vote for BJP will be for inflation: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half year high, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said: “Each vote for the BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare and there is clear evidence for these in the NSO figures that the BJP is responsible for rising inflation across India. It has now become a part of their politics, their governance model. Each vote for the BJP will be for inflation.”

He said that while high inflation under the BJP government is making it difficult for people to meet daily expenses, the AAP government’s policies are helping people to run households.

“Just as we prepare for elections, some very worrying figures on inflation have been released by NSO. They are worrying not just from the perspective of economic slowdown or unemployment, but most importantly because it has become difficult for the common man to meet even basic household expenses. This is the BJP’s gift to the people in the last six years with data clearly showing that inflation is at its highest in six years.”

He said that prices have been constantly rising since the BJP has come to power with inflation increasing from 2.1% to 7.4% in just one year and the prices of vegetables increasing by 60% across the nation in just one year.

“The abject failure of the BJP government in devising economic policy and their inability to contain inflation is breaking all records, especially in the last one year,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Files complaint

Meanwhile, AAP has also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (Delhi) about a “morphed” video shared from the official handle of Delhi Congress “disparaging” the party.