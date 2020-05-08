e-token system launched to buy liquor

In a bid to ensure social distancing and to stop overcrowding at liquor shops, the Delhi government on Thursday launched e-token system to buy liquor.

People can apply for an e-token through the link https://www.qtoken.in/. A person will have to enter his name and phone number and an e-coupon will be sent to her or his registered mobile number.

The person can then go to the nearby shop, show the e-token and buy liquor. The government said that this will help reduce overcrowding and ensure social distancing at liquor shops.

“Following the guidelines of the Central government, the Delhi government has given permission to open about 200 shops across the national capital from Monday. However, due to overcrowding and long queues in some areas, only 50 shops could be kept open. In order to curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government has decided to introduce the e-token system,” an official statement said.

The link was not working on Thursday evening and the government said that it was due to “heavy rush”. The link will start working soon. the government said.