E-rickshaw facility at 12 more stations

250 vehicles flagged off, another 500 likely in next three months

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that in a bid to improve last-mile connectivity, e-rickshaw facility has been extended to 12 more stations, taking the total figure to 29.

“A fleet of around 250 e-rickshaws were flagged off from Patel Nagar metro station and will ply from 12 stations across DMRC network to boost last-mile connectivity for passengers of nearby localities, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m,” officials said. The said stations are Qutub Minar, Ghittorni, Arjangarh, Nawada, Shadipur, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Govindpuri, Botanical Garden and Harkesh Nagar Okhla, Nangloi railway station and Moolchand.

The DMRC in a statement said: “Till date, over 800 e-rickshaws were plying from 17 metro stations facilitating over one lakh passengers to reach their destinations daily. With this addition, the number of e-rickshaws has gone beyond 1,000 covering 29 metro stations.”

Officials added that these GPS enabled smart e-rickshwas are likely to be extended to 12 more stations, with an addition of 500 to the fleet in the next three months.

The Delhi Metro network is spread across a span of over 389 kilometres with 285 stations.

