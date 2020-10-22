E-prison module in all district courts by Jan., DLSA tells HC

Trial run to be held at 3 courts in Central District

The Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) has informed the High Court on Wednesday that the e-prison module for streamlining communication between courts and jails will be implemented in district courts here by January 2021.

The DSLSA told a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad that as a pilot run, the module which include delivery of remand and bail orders and warrants is being implemented in three courts — Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (central) and two Metropolitan Magistrates (central).

The DSLSA counsel submitted that a meeting was convened by the chairperson of the Centralised Computer Committee on October 13, in which it was decided that the e-prison module will be first implemented in the magisterial courts of the Central District, followed by all other districts.

The e-prison module shall be implemented in all magisterial courts of Delhi by November 30, 2020. It shall be implemented in all sessions courts by January 15 next year, the counsel said. The High Court has directed the DG (Prisons) to file a compliance report, placing on record the manner in which the modified production warrants have helped the jail authorities in releasing prisoners. by next date of hearing on January 28.