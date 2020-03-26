e-passes for essential services, says Kejriwal

Citizens engaged in essential services in Delhi can call 1031 on WhatsApp to avail e-passes to be able to commute to work, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

e-passes were not required for the general public, who were free to visit local shops for the purchase of essential items, even as he sought to assure citizens that Delhi was prepared to ensure the supply of essential goods to residents during the 21-day “total lockdown” ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

No panic buying

“We are here to serve you. Please do not engage in panic buying. It is our responsibility to provide you with all the essential supplies such as vegetables, milk, and medicines. Those who are providing essential services to the people, general store owners, water and electricity department employees, government employees, government hospital doctors, vegetable vendors, will be issued passes by the government,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We will issue e-passes to people engaged in manufacture, transport, and storage of essential items, as well as the people who work in private or government essential services... and engaged in the supply of milk, vegetables, ration shops, chemists and pharmacists. The helpline number for this is 1031. You can call the helpline number, intimate the authorities regarding the essential services you are engaged in, and you will be issued the e-pass,” he said.

Landlords warned

Mr. Kejriwal also warned landlords of strict action if they force doctors and nurses to vacate their premises under fear of infection.

He said the government had increased the number of spots across the city where free food for the poor would be made available.

“We have arranged for food for poor in our night shelters... However, there are a lot of people who fall outside the ambit of many schemes. We also know that people are more in number. We are increasing the number of spots where free food has been provided,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal reiterated that it is important for the people to support the government in their actions.

He also appealed to citizens to follow the provisions of the nationwide lockdown.

“I appeal to you with folded hands: please abide by the conditions of lockdown announced by the Prime Minister,” he said.

“I appeal to you again, the Navratras are also on, take a pledge that you will ensure that anyone around you will not go to sleep hungry. This is real worship, this is real service for the nation,” he said.