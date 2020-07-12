E-conversion of plots on DDA portal soon

NEW DELHI

12 July 2020 01:43 IST

No visits required to office

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a portal for the e-conversion of plots in the city in a bid to facilitate stakeholders to complete the entire process online.

Senior officials said that the portal, which was in the pipeline for long, will also help customers to complete formalities online without stepping out amid the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak.

The portal, to be launched soon, will also have facilities to get Extension of Time (EOT) online as well.

Commissioner, Land Disposal Subu R. said: “This is the first time that end-to-end computerisation will be there for a facility at the DDA. Even the output will be electronic and people will be informed of every step through online modes. They will not be required to visit the DDA office for initial formalities, unlike usual times.”

Biometric stage

Only at the biometric stage, the stakeholders will be required to visit the centre, Mr. Subu said.

“However, even at that stage, people will be free to choose a slot according to their availability instead of a designated time provided by the DDA,” he said.

Senior officials also added that the portal will help customers avoid middlemen and complete the process of converting plots from leasehold to freehold electronically.

“The entire process is in-house and no external agency is involved. From uploading documents to completing the entire procedure one can do it themselves and not depend on anyone else,” a senior official added.

Any plot purchased from the urban body will be eligible for conversion from leasehold to freehold, the official said.