E-conversion of plots on DDA portal soon

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a portal for the e-conversion of plots in the city in a bid to facilitate stakeholders to complete the entire process online.
Senior officials said that the portal, which was in the pipeline for long, will also help customers to complete formalities online without stepping out amid the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak.
The portal, to be launched soon, will also have facilities to get Extension of Time (EOT) online as well.
Commissioner, Land Disposal Subu R. said: “This is the first time that end-to-end computerisation will be there for a facility at the DDA. Even the output will be electronic and people will be informed of every step through online modes. They will not be required to visit the DDA office for initial formalities, unlike usual times.”
Biometric stage
Only at the biometric stage, the stakeholders will be required to visit the centre, Mr. Subu said.
“However, even at that stage, people will be free to choose a slot according to their availability instead of a designated time provided by the DDA,” he said.
Senior officials also added that the portal will help customers avoid middlemen and complete the process of converting plots from leasehold to freehold electronically.
“The entire process is in-house and no external agency is involved. From uploading documents to completing the entire procedure one can do it themselves and not depend on anyone else,” a senior official added.
Any plot purchased from the urban body will be eligible for conversion from leasehold to freehold, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath