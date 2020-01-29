E-commerce giants need to set up system for collecting plastic waste: CPCB to NGT

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and need to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to the packaging of their products, the Central Pollution Control Board told the NGT on Tuesday.

The apex pollution monitoring body told the National Green Tribunal that as per provisions 9(2) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, “Primary responsibility for collection of used multi-layered plastic sachet or pouches or packaging is of producers, importers and brand owners who introduce the products in the market.

The submission came in response to a plea filed by a 16-year-old boy who has approached the Tribunal to stop e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart from excessive plastic use in their packaging.

Aditya Dubey, through his legal guardian, has pleaded the NGT to direct Amazon and Flipkart to stop excessive use of plastic in packaging the goods.

Responding to the proceedings, Amazon India said it has been “relentlessly” working to reduce single-use plastic in its supply chain and is committed to eliminating its usage in their buildings in the country by June 2020.

Flipkart said it has been “constantly striving to find eco-friendly alternatives for plastic packaging which is resilient and keeps the product safe during transit”.