e-bike-sharing services launched in Gurugram

To provide last-mile connectivity to commuters in the Millennium City, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) in collaboration with Mobycy launched e-bike-sharing services on Thursday. The GMCBL joint chief executive officer Ashok Bansal inaugurated the facility at a function at HUDA City Centre metro station.

The Mobycy will make its electric scooters and e-bikes available across key Gurugram bus stops, including HUDA City Centre metro station, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, for one year under the arrangement. It will allow bus commuters to opt for an environment-friendly mode of last-mile commute.

Daily commuters are expected to be the prime beneficiaries from this development. Mobycy already has a pilot programme across various stations of Rapid Metro, including Sector 53-54 and Sector 55-56 stations, DLF Cybercity, and Sector 44.

The users can rent the e-bike it by unlocking the lock by scanning a digital QR code via the Mobycy app. Upon completion, the e-bikes can be parked in Mobycy designated parking points shown on app. Currently, Mobycy provides over 2,000 rides every day in four cities, with a fleet of over 2,000 bikes.

The commuter will have to pay ₹2 per minute ride or can avail a day plan at ₹149. The monthly subscription plan will cost ₹499 for two half hours rides a day.