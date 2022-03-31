E-autos begin maiden stint on Delhi streets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off e-autos at IP Depot, New Delhi on Thursday | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

March 31, 2022 20:43 IST

The initiative has ensured livelihood for 3,500 drivers, including 500 women: Kejriwal

The Capital will soon have the highest number of electric auto-rickshaws in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as he flagged off a modest fleet of blue and lilac electric autos at Indraprastha Bus Depot here.

Mr. Kejriwal handed over registration certificates to 20 auto drivers, including women, as part of an initiative, which he said was an aggressive step against air pollution in the city and had paved the way for thousands of e-autos to hit Delhi’s streets in the near future.

While the blue e-autos will be driven by men, women will be driving the lilac-coloured autos. The Delhi Transport Department started allotting 4,261 e-autos in February under its EV Policy 2020, for which it had invited online applications from willing drivers in October and November, 2022.

Source of livelihood

The initiative, Mr. Kejriwal said, helped a number of citizens secure livelihoods, with as many as 3,500 auto drivers having been issued their Letters of Intent (LOI) and allowed to operate e-autos on Delhi’s roads. It would also, the CM added, ensure livelihood for the families of 3,500 auto drivers, including those of 500 women drivers.

“Today is a very important and delightful day for all Delhi residents. For the first time, electric autos are being launched in our state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

‘EV Capital of India’

“Keeping the situation of pollution in Delhi in mind, we are gradually initiating a paradigm shift in vehicles from fuel-based to electric ones. In this direction, these electric autos have been introduced, which will now regularly operate throughout Delhi,” he also said.

The Delhi government’s Electric Vehicle policy is “highly progressive” and is being praised all over the country, making Delhi “the EV Capital of India”, Mr. Kejriwal added.

“We used to think that this transition from fuel-based to electric vehicles would take time for people to adjust to, but the pace at which this shift has taken place and people in Delhi have begun purchasing electric vehicles is highly impressive,” the CM said.

“Within the first year of the implementation of the EV policy, electric vehicles accounted for around 10% of the total vehicle sales. This shows that there is a great amount of enthusiasm among Delhi’s public regarding this revolution in the transportation sector,” he also said.

E-auto allotment

According to the government, 19,846 applications were received from male applicants against a quota of 2,855 e-autos, while 743 applications were received from female applicants against a quota of 1,406 e-autos.

The scheme was earlier, the government clarified, put on hold because of a petition in which the Supreme Court had stayed the government's decision to allow electric autos in place of CNG, with the limit of one lakh compulsory autos.

At the same time, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government’s decision to introduce e-autos in place of CNG autos. The Delhi High Court, too, in a judgment on February 11, 2022, allowed the Delhi government to resume the registration process for 4,261 e-autos.

A computerised draw for allotment of 4,261 e-autos was then conducted on February 14 this year. In order to encourage more women drivers, the government decided to take fresh applications in February, 2022 for the remaining e-autos reserved for them, in which 93 more women have applied and the issuance of LOIs to eligible women applicants is under way.