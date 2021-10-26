E-Auto Mela commences in city

Event intends to give a push to electric autorickshaws among prospective drivers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated a seven-day-long ‘E-Auto Mela’ at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan.

The Mela commenced at two branches of IDTR — Sarai Kale Khan and Loni — and will continue till October 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event intends to give a push to electric autorickshaws among prospective drivers.

People visiting the two venues can test drive all the available models of e-autos and explore the loan offers available. Experts at the Mela will guide the applicants on how to register for e-autos and will brief them on the environmental benefits of the vehicle battery and charging, maintenance procedure, subsidies, interest reliefs, and other related information.

“Switching to non-polluting electric vehicles has been of highest priority to the government. To ensure Delhi is eased into this huge but crucial shift, we have also simplified the process of application and other formalities as much as possible,” Mr. Gahlot said.

“With over 1,400 autos reserved for women, this is one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing the presence of women in public transport and overall women safety,” he said.