Dwarka sub-city: interdisciplinary body sends recommendations

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said that an interdisciplinary sub-group constituted on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, to prepare a “strategic plan” for the Dwarka sub-city has made several recommendations pertaining to regional connectivity of Dwarka, parking issues and women safety.

‘Main issues’

“Main issues being faced by the Dwarka sub-city are that Dwarka is not seen as an investment destination, projects are fragmented, women safety is a big concern and the entry and exit points to Dwarka are congested,” DDA officials said.

Stating that inefficient public transport is another major concern in the area, the committee recommended an increase in the frequency of trains on metro Airport Express Line and decrease in the fares.

“New metro link [is] required to minimise interchange [Sector 21-Palam-Delhi Cant-Sarai Rohilla railway station]. Travel time can be decreased to 45 minutes through rail connectivity by running high-quality Electric Multiple Unit on the existing railway line which will connect Dwarka to Bijwasan and to Old Delhi and Ghaziabad,” the urban body said in a statement.

In a bid to tackle the issue pertaining to Dwarka not being considered as a “desired destination for investors,” the DDA said, “It was suggested that all metro stations in the Dwarka sub-city along the Blue Line be developed as a metro boulevard. Reduction of the dependency of the users on private vehicles by making the areas within 500 metres of metro stations approachable to pedestrians with easy six-minute walk was also suggested.”

The land-owning agency added, “Design of an ‘integrated scheme’ shall ensure ease of amalgamation of plots, freedom to mix uses and flexibility to build edge-to-edge and to create active frontage and finally to provide direct access to metro through pedestrian friendly passages or walkways.”

Officials said that recommendations on developing co-working spaces under the Transit Oriented Development schemes, service apartments, rental housing, entertainment facilities and so on were also suggested.