Dwarka society to allow house helps

After a doctor alleged that he was harassed by his housing society in Dwarka and did not allow house helps inside the premises, the society’s management said that domestic helps will be allowed only if they test COVID-19 negative and remain in the complex.

In a circular issued on late Tuesday, the society general secretary, B.D. Virdi, said that there are a number of senior citizens living in the society and seven COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the adjacent apartments, “exposure to persons could be a very serious health threat”.

“If anyone insists to avail the services of domestic helps, the latter should be clear of the virus [medical certificate needed] and be allowed to remain in the house instead of going out every day,” the circular read.

Allegations denied

In a written response to the police after Mani Shankar Madhav’s complaint, the society’s president B. Brahma also denied the allegations of harassment made by the doctor.

In a parallel development, Dr. Madhav has shared the complaint with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and District Magistrate via email. He received a response from Mr. Jain’s office stating that his complaint has been forwarded to the authorities concerned, the doctor said.

Dr .Madhav was on COVID-19 duty in March and is Chief Medical Officer at Pandit Madan Malviya Hospital. He alleged that people in his society ill-treated him as if he was a “COVID-19 carrier”.