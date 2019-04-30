Dwarka robbery case cracked; family gym trainer among 4 held

Four persons, including a woman were arrested for allegedly committing robbery of ₹1.5 crore at a house in Dwarka in the early hours of March 30, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (47), Biru (39), Sonu alias Babu (22). The accused woman, an MBA graduate and a gym trainer, was hired by the victim family for training purpose.

Members were away

The police said that the complainant stated that his uncle and his cousins (uncle’s two sons) had gone to Punjab on a religious visit. Therefore, the uncle’s wife, a resident of Bindapur, had called him to stay for the night on March 30 for security reasons. “At 2 a.m., he heard the glass cracking and he got up to check. Suddenly, four persons entered the room and they started beating him and his aunt. The accused also tied up the victims and put a gag on their mouths,” Mr. Alphonse said.

The accused, the police said, then snatched two rings and four bangles from the aunt after which they entered another room and ransacked the almirah and boxes. The accused decamped with a laptop and a few wrist watches. When the uncle returned, he approached the police informing them that the accused had robbed about ₹1.5 crore and jewellery.

Mastermind of heist

During investigation, CCTV footage of the spot was obtained and analysed after which it was revealed that six persons were involved in the crime. With the help of technical intelligence, the police arrested Baldev Singh on April 5, a failed businessman and the alleged mastermind of the heist.

Singh allegedly told the police that the accused woman is a common friend of them and the victim’s family. She had passed on the information about the cash kept in the house. She also told them that the house owner and his sons will not be home on March 30 after which Singh hatched a plan to commit robbery and roped in the other three men. The woman was arrested on April 7. The police claim to have recovered a total of ₹47.56 lakh and jewellery worth ₹5 lakh from the accused’s possession.