Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor likely to open next week

Following approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the Delhi Metro’s Grey Line connecting Dwarka and Najafgarh is likely to begin passenger operations next week, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

The approximately 4.3-km-long corridor is a section of the Grey Line which is set to get extended to the Dhansa Bus Stand, by December. Once the corridor is functional, the Delhi Metro network will get expanded to 377 km with 274 stations across the network.

With three stations, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh, the corridor has two elevated stations and one underground station.

Commuters can interchange trains and get connected to the existing Blue Line via an 80-metre passageway constructed by the DMRC.

“The Dwarka metro station is all set to emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh. After the Dwarka Sector 21 station, the Dwarka station will be the second interchange facility in the Dwarka sub-city,” an official said.

The approximately 6-km-long Grey Line, that was not a part of the initial Phase-III network and was only added later, will have a frequency of seven minutes and 30 seconds throughout the day, the official said.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “This metro corridor is also expected to reduce traffic congestion in Najafgarh area.”