‘Dwarka Expressway work to be completed by year-end’

May 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Dwarka Expressway, connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, will be completed by year-end, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

“The entire Dwarka Expressway project will be completed by December this year at any cost, though our efforts are to finish it two-three months earlier,” Mr. Gadkari said after inspecting a section of the stretch. Of the nearly 29 km long access-controlled expressway, 18.9 km stretch falls in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi.

Mr. Gadkari said work on the stretch in Haryana was almost completed, but it might take another three months to open it to traffic. Once completed, the expressway will have four multi-level interchanges, including India’s longest and widest road tunnel, which will be 3.6 km long and have eight lanes.

