February 28, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

State-owned Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has associated with the National Book Trust (NBT) to organise the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair. DVC officials Ravi Prakash Tiwari and Astha Vishwakarma will be present at stall no. 164 in Hall 4 of Pragati Maidan for various brand-building opportunities. The 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair, which was inaugurated on February 25, will end on March 5.