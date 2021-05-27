Duty-free import of black fungus drug gets HC nod

‘Govt. should mull waiving charges’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed duty-free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) disease, till the Central government takes a final decision on waiving the customs and other duties on the drug.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh added that the importer of the drug would have to furnish a bond stating they would pay the duty fees if the Centre came to a decision that it would not allow any such waiver.

The court observed that since the drug is currently in short supply, the Centre should “seriously consider” waving off the duty fees for the time being.

Central government standing counsel assured the court that the issue of waiving the import duty on Amphotericin B will be communicated to the government during the day itself and a decision will be taken soon. The counsel also assured that Customs department will clear all consignments relating to COVID-19 and black fungus without any delay.

Another Centre’s counsel also informed the court that the drug was exempted from duty if sent by a relative or friend free of cost from abroad.

The court’s direction came while hearing a plea by a patient who could not source the Amphotericin B for himself.

It referred to a recent judgment passed by another judge of the High Court holding as unconstitutional the imposition of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals for COVID-19 patients.

The court also asked the Centre to act on a “war footing” to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of the live-saving drug. “Please understand that fight...every hour counts,” the high court remarked.

Additionally, the court remarked that if any State government or individual were making efforts to import the drug, they should not be stopped.