DUTA writes to V-C over ad hoc teachers, salaries

The Delhi University Teachers’ Union (DUTA) wrote to the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday demanding reinstatement of all ad hoc teachers and timely disbursement of salaries.

The letter comes prior to the start of the new academic session at Delhi University on August 10.

The teachers called for immediate release of salaries for ad hoc teachers, which have not been released since March. They also demanded the release of renumeration of several SOL, NCWEB and regular teachers that had not been paid.

Academic calendars

Apart from this, with regard to opening of the university, the union appealed that staggered academic calendars that are being prepared must not interfere with the teaching-learning process or the livelihoods of teachers.

It also called for immediate recruitment of guest teachers to avoid loss of teaching time.

Physical presence

It appealed to the Vice-Chancellor to convey to all colleges that physical presence of teachers not be demanded in order to declare institutions open and that all teachers be considered to have joined duties after the end of summer vacation on August 10.