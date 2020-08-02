DUTA writes to V-C over ad hoc teachers, salaries

The Delhi University Teachers’ Union (DUTA) wrote to the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday demanding reinstatement of all ad hoc teachers and timely disbursement of salaries.
The letter comes prior to the start of the new academic session at Delhi University on August 10.
The teachers called for immediate release of salaries for ad hoc teachers, which have not been released since March. They also demanded the release of renumeration of several SOL, NCWEB and regular teachers that had not been paid.
Academic calendars
Apart from this, with regard to opening of the university, the union appealed that staggered academic calendars that are being prepared must not interfere with the teaching-learning process or the livelihoods of teachers.
It also called for immediate recruitment of guest teachers to avoid loss of teaching time.
Physical presence
It appealed to the Vice-Chancellor to convey to all colleges that physical presence of teachers not be demanded in order to declare institutions open and that all teachers be considered to have joined duties after the end of summer vacation on August 10.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath