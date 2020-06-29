DUTA writes to UGC against online exams

New Delhi

29 June 2020 23:38 IST

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Monday called upon the UGC to make a swift decision and cancel the planned online examinations for final year students.

In a letter to the UGC, the union appealed for the cancellation of exams stating that more loss of time on this would take a toll on the “mental and physical well being” of students, who were constantly at the receiving end of an “ill-thought experiment being conducted on them.”

DUTA argued that the university was unprepared to conduct the exams, with the project being “marred with failure right from the beginning” drawing attention to various errors made in the notification of date sheet for exams. It appealed to the UGC to take note of the difficult situation many students are in. “Many of them are stranded and battling with illness to self and their family members,” the letter read. Others have complained about common service centres (CSCs), meant to be an alternative for those with poor internet access being unmaintained.

“We fail to comprehend why holding examinations is more important than the future and the mental and physical well being of our students” DUTA wrote. Students and teachers groups have been protesting the university’s move since the decision was announced.