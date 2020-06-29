DUTA writes to UGC against online exams

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Monday called upon the UGC to make a swift decision and cancel the planned online examinations for final year students.
In a letter to the UGC, the union appealed for the cancellation of exams stating that more loss of time on this would take a toll on the “mental and physical well being” of students, who were constantly at the receiving end of an “ill-thought experiment being conducted on them.”
DUTA argued that the university was unprepared to conduct the exams, with the project being “marred with failure right from the beginning” drawing attention to various errors made in the notification of date sheet for exams. It appealed to the UGC to take note of the difficult situation many students are in. “Many of them are stranded and battling with illness to self and their family members,” the letter read. Others have complained about common service centres (CSCs), meant to be an alternative for those with poor internet access being unmaintained.
“We fail to comprehend why holding examinations is more important than the future and the mental and physical well being of our students” DUTA wrote. Students and teachers groups have been protesting the university’s move since the decision was announced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath