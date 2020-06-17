DUTA writes to PM opposing online exam

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Wednesday sent a petition signed by students, teachers and parents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the online open book examinations.

The DUTA had initiated an online petition to oppose the university’s decision to conduct online open book examination for the terminal semester/ year students, which garnered 15,701 signatures.

“A survey-cum-referendum conducted by DUTA garnered nearly 52,000 responses and an overwhelming 85% of students have expressed their opposition against open book exam.Many departments of the university have also written to DU to not go ahead with this proposal, pointing out serious infirmities,” the petition read.

It added that universities across India, including the IITs, and in other parts of the world have opted for alternative methods of granting degrees and DU must do the same.

‘Discriminatory nature’

The petition pointed out “the highly discriminatory nature of the exercise towards a large section of students with drastically unequal access to books and resources, offline as well as online.” The petitioners expressed their anguish at the complete lack of concern towards the special needs of physically challenged students and highlighted that the sanctity of the examination process stands compromised as the university cannot prevent the use of dishonest means, and will be effectively penalising honest students.

DUTA said the university, instead of standing by the students during the pandemic, was subjecting them to a “highly stressful and futile exercise”. The association hoped that the PM would safeguard the interests of the students and the university and protect the sanctity of the examination process.