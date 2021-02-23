DUTA writes to CM seeking release of funds

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking disbursal of the fourth instalment of funds to the 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges that are fully funded by the government.
In a letter to the CM, DUTA president Rajib Ray said: “Inordinate and unreasoned delays repeatedly in the release of grant has a crippling effect on institutions and is totally unacceptable, more so in the current context, when employees are also battling health issues. It is extremely unfortunate that employees have had to take recourse to the courts to get their salaries released.”
Demanding the release of adequate grants, the letter further stated: “The grants sanctioned till date are not adequate to even meet the basic requirements of payment of salaries and pension. We demand an immediate end to the crisis in these colleges which has persisted for over a year.”
Stating that while new courses were sanctioned, corresponding teaching posts were not, Mr. Ray said, “This has forced colleges to hire faculty on ad hoc or guest basis in order to cater to the needs of the new courses. We appeal to the Delhi government to release commensurate posts immediately.”
