DUTA warns of protest over grant release

The Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) on Tuesday wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal, warning of physical protest, risking the threat of the pandemic, to demand the release of grants to 12 colleges run by the government.

The sanction of grants to these colleges has been sporadic and inadequate, DUTA president Rajib Ray wrote. The grants sanctioned till date are not enough to even meet the basic requirements of payment of salaries and pensions, the letter read, adding that many colleges had not paid employees since May.

Apart from timely release, the union has been demanding the sanctioning of funds to meet various dues such as clearing of employees medical bills, arrears under the seventh central pay commission and vacation salaries for adhoc teachers. Additionally, grants are required for infrastructure development, maintenance and for creating posts needed under the EWS expansion have not been released, Mr Ray wrote.

“This delay in release of grant is crippling institutions and is totally unacceptable…” the letter reads. Having sent multiple letters and petitions to the government over the matter, teachers had reached the “end of their tether” it stated and would take to the streets in a physical demonstration on July 27 to mark their protest.