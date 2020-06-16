DUTA wants cashless treatment for staff

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday wrote to the Vice-Chancellor calling for provisions to treat university teachers and employees in case they test positive for COVID-19.
Instead of the earlier directions, according to which if COVID-19 patients from the university are unable to pay expenses of treatment at a private hospital, they are to be transferred to a government hospital, the DUTA demanded that the university facilitate cashless treatment to all employees and their dependent family members suffering from COVID-19 in all designated hospitals in Delhi-NCR to minimise loss of time and harassment, it said. It also demanded that ad hoc, guest and contractual employees get the same financial relief and medical benefits to assist in disease management.
The union also suggested the the ‘Teachers Welfare Fund’ of the university which “has been lying unused for many years now” be activated to provide financial aid to DU employees requiring treatment for COVID-19.
Touching upon a recent incident of the death of professor Wali Akhtar who was reportedly denied timely treatment at several leading hospitals, the DUTA said that the university must write to the hospitals which denied treatment to express its anguish. It also urged the V-C to “explore all possible avenues to ensure that hospitals which are on the university panel are duty-bound not to turn away any patient and provide timely treatment.”
