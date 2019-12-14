DUTA to continue protest

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) resolved to carry on its indefinite strike and protest to demand absorption of ad hoc teachers at a general body meeting on Friday.
The teachers have been on strike and boycotting invigilation and evaluation of ongoing semester examinations since last week demanding one time regularisation of ad hocs.
As part of its continued protest, the union resolved to carry out an “umbrella demonstration” at the V-C’s office on Sunday, a candle light vigil at the Vishwavidyalya metro station on December 17, a “Khali Thaali Rally” to the UGC’s office on December 18 and will review its position at another general body meeting on December 20.
