DUTA to boycott evaluation

To press for its various demands, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) at its general body meeting on Monday called for an evaluation boycott of the current semester examinations at the university.

In a statement, the union also demanded that all teachers currently employed on ad-hoc basis be allowed to rejoin on January first, failing which, it said that it would go on an indefinite strike starting second week of January.

Among the major concerns raised by them include withdrawal of a recent direction to colleges to appoint guest teachers which, the union believes would put at risk the employment of ad-hoc teachers and was harming the “teaching-learning environment” of the university.

Apart from this, release of the second tranche of posts under OBC expansion of the university, implementation of recommendations of Kale Committee report were the other demands.