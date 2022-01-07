DUTA threatens shutdown over non-release of funds

Govt. suspects financial mismanagement

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and the Delhi University Principals’ Association on Thursday called for a complete shutdown of the university in protest against the non-release of funds to 12 government-funded colleges. The government, however, termed the allegations baseless and mala fide.

The teachers said that salaries of thousands of employees have not been paid for the last two-six months.

With physical protests not being permitted due to the pandemic, the teachers took to social media to urge the government to clear all the dues and maintain continuity of fund supply in future.

A.K. Bhagi, president of DUTA, said the teachers have taken a serious note of the government assigning an accounts officer for the 12 colleges, and said it is an attack on the educational autonomy of Delhi University and its colleges.

Atishi, chairperson, Standing Committee on Education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha), said a total of ₹53.49 crore was released by the government to the 12 colleges in October-November 2021 towards disbursement of salaries for the October-December quarter. “Despite this, the colleges seem adamant towards not paying their teachers.”

She said the non-payment of salaries points to a case of financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency in these colleges.

“The colleges do not fulfil their duties on time and then say that the government is not giving them funds. We urge the university administration to look into why such financial mismanagement is taking place under their watch,” Ms. Atishi said.