DUTA takes out protest march

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday took out a protest march demanding one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.
They also demanded the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, citing a “complete collapse of routine and administrative functioning in the university”.
“Teachers are being harassed with unwarranted recoveries from their salaries. The issue of counting past service for promotion has also not been resolved. The protest programme also underlined the DUTA’s opposition to the Draft New Education Policy 2019,” said DUTA chief Rajib Ray. “Instead of strengthening existing public-funded State and Central Universities through recruitment of teachers and creation of infrastructure, public funding itself stands dismantled through draft NEP,” said DUTA.
