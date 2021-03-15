DUTA seeks V-C’s mediation in running colleges

NEW DELHI

15 March 2021

Teachers’ body calls for university shutdown, says future of institutions in jeopardy

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association wrote to interim Vice-Chancellor P.C Joshi on Sunday to intervene into the functioning of 12 colleges of the university that are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The DUTA wrote: “The future of these colleges and their status appears to be in serious jeopardy. We seek your immediate intervention and request you to urgently discuss the matter in the Executive Council,” the DUTA said.

The teachers’ body has been on strike over the issue of salary not having been paid to the staffers of the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government. They have alleged that insufficient funds have been released and have decided to go ahead with a university shut down.

‘Insufficient grants’

“We have taken cognizance of the fact that the Delhi government has released ₹82.79 crore under salary head and an amount of ₹9.50 crore under other than salaries’ head on March 12. However, the grants released are insufficient, and, in most colleges, will find requirements for payment of salaries only up to January,” the DUTA said.

The teachers also alleged that the Governing Bodies of the 12 colleges are being asked to adopt a document called Pattern of Assistance issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, to redefine association of these 12 colleges with Delhi University and divest Delhi government of its funding responsibility.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia directed the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an inquiry committee to look into alleged financial irregularities in these 12 colleges. The Minister said that stringent action shall be taken against responsible officials if irregularities are found.