DUTA seeks PM’s intervention over open book exam

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday wrote to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention in cancellation of the open book examination. It expressed disappointment that despite widespread opposition from students and teachers, the university has not heeded to their demands. It reiterated various issues with the exam, including that it was discriminatory and that it would “erode the sanctity of the examination process”. It also highlighted alternatives put forth, some of which have been adopted by other universities.

It termed the university’s move a mindless experiment which had created a wave of panic across the university and was taking a toll on the mental and physical well-being of students. It appealed to the PM to help provide relief to students from the mental agony and stress they were going through.