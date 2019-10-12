DUTA reiterates demand for absorption of ad hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Friday reiterated its demand to regularise services of ad hoc teachers working at Delhi University through a one-time process.

Over 4,500 teachers have been working on an ad hoc basis for over a decade as permanent appointments have largely not taken place, the union claimed. While recruitment was carried out sporadically in 2014 and in 2017 in a few departments and colleges, the process was brought to a halt following a UGC notification introducing a department wise roster, it said, adding that the issue took over a year to resolve, while up to 2,700 posts for permanent appointment had lapsed.

The demand takes new precedence with the introduction of a contractual system of appointments and increasing threats to privatisation and commercialisation of the university, DUTA president Rajib Ray acknowledged at a press conference here.

Despite fulfilling various academic requirements and having years of teaching experience, the teachers have been denied “basic rights to a dignified life”, DUTA argued. They have been working in the university amidst massive insecurity of service, no facilities such as annual increments, medical benefits, maternity leave or others, it said. The group also said that such one-time regularisation has precedence with various State governments having passed executive orders to this end.

DUTA demanded that the UGC and the MHRD frame specific regulation to carry out regularisation of ad-hoc teachers through a one-time absorption of teachers against vacancies approved and earmarked. Mr. Ray said that the organisation will be holding a demonstration at Parliament Street on October 16 to highlight the issue.