DUTA rallies in support of ad hoc teachers

Hundreds of teachers of Delhi University marched on North Campus on Monday to press for their demand for absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers.

The teachers of the university have been on an indefinite strike, boycotting evaluation of the ongoing semester examinations since nearly two weeks now. “The discontentment of the teachers is palpable as more than 4,000 teachers have been denied permanent jobs and a similar number denied career progression for more than a decade in many cases,” the Delhi University Teachers’ Association said in a statement.

The teachers demanded that the Vice-Chancellor must speedily implement various concessions agreed upon by the Ministry of Human Resource and meet their representatives to find solutions to their concerns. Apart from absorption, the union also drew attention to alleged harassment of physical education teachers, delay in restoration of increments for M.Phil and Ph.D students, alleged unjust recoveries from salaries on “specious grounds”, and the denial of pension to retired teachers.