DUTA raises voice against high-rise at North Campus

The DUTA on Thursday opposed the construction of a high-rise housing society at the North Campus, arguing it would alter the social and cultural landscape of DU.

The construction of a 39-storey building has been planned on a plot of land adjacent to Vishwavidyalaya metro station, which falls within DU North Campus. The land originally belonged to the Union Defence Ministry and was acquired for DMRC’s use, the group pointed out, adding that it was then sold to a private builder “in the guise of property development and the land use was changed from ‘public and semi-public facility’ to ‘residential’”.

The construction would significantly alter the social and cultural landscape of the university and compromise the safety and privacy of women students, given its proximity to women hostels, the teachers’ body said.

It also said that DU had raised objections to the construction, given its alleged violation of the Master Plan Delhi-2021, according to which no tall buildings may be permitted at the North Campus, as well as directions of the Master Plan Delhi to “preserve the character of the DU campus”.

Opposing the construction, DUTA said that it would also petition the President and the Visitor of the University, seeking their intervention in the matter.