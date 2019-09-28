DUTA protests stoppage of funds to 28 colleges

Teachers of Delhi University on Friday protested the stoppage of funds to 28 colleges run by the government, at Vidhan Sabha.

“As a result of the stand-off with DU on the matter of non-formation of governing bodies, the government has once again stopped grants to colleges,” said Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA). The teachers spoke of issues being faced by staff and faculty with delayed payments of reimbursements. “Worst hit are the teaching and the non-teaching staff working on an ad-hoc basis,” DUTA stated. Funds to these colleges have been stopped once again over issues in the formation of their governing bodies. Earlier, in June colleges were under pressure as they did not receive funds from the government. Protestors also highlighted the need for creation of additional posts for teaching and non-teaching staff on account of the expansion of the university due to the Economically Weaker Sections quota.

The DUTA demands that basic rights of employees and institutions should not be compromised at any cost. Salaries and grants should be released immediately.