DUTA protests against‘unjust treatement’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association held a protest demonstration over “unjust treatment being meted out to teachers” on Teachers’ Day.

“Symbolic celebration of Teachers’ Day is not a substitute for ensuring service and working conditions of teachers, which are conducive to attracting and retaining talent to the teaching profession,” the DUTA said.

“More than 4000 ad hoc teachers are languishing without permanent jobs for no fault of theirs. Year after year, our ad hoc teachers are producing meritorious students even as their own jobs lack stability,” the group said. They also raised the demand for restoration of old guidelines for the appointment of guest teachers, the release of the second tranche of posts under OBC expansion, increase in posts on account of EWS expansion and ensure speedy promotions. The group also attacked the draft National Education Policy, calling it an attempt to privatise education.